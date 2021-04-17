Roger Stone: DOJ Lawsuit ‘Motivated by Blood Lust and Liberal Hysteria’

The Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against longtime Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone and his wife, Nydia Stone, for allegedly failing to pay nearly $2 million in taxes.

According to NBC News the suit, filed in federal court in Florida on Friday, claims “the couple underpaid their income taxes by $1,590,361 from 2007 to 2011.” And they allegedly failed to pay $407,036 owed from 2018.

The lawsuit states that Stone and his wife used an investment fund in an attempt to “shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle despite owing nearly $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties.”

In a statement released on Friday Stone railed against the suit calling it “politically motivated and said the claims of his lavish lifestyle are “a laughable joke.”

“This case against me is motivated by blood lust and liberal hysteria over the fact that President Trump saw the clear corruption of my trial and had the strength and the courage to correct this injustice by issuing me a grant of clemency,” Stone said.

In July 2020 Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress while being questioned about Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. In December Trump granted Stone a presidential pardon.