Roger Stone Went on CNN to Continue His Post-Arrest Publicity Tour

Roger Stone, the man who is still arguing 50 years later that Richard Nixon was innocent, went on CNN with Chris Cuomo Friday night to defend himself after he was arrested Friday and indicted by a grand jury for lying to Congress and trying to “persuade a witness to provide false testimony.”

Stone opened by, of course, plugging his upcoming book before telling Cuomo that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to prove he is guilty.

“Roger, to be honest with you,” Cuomo told Stone, “I have not seen an indictment connected to this probe that has more proof than this one does of communications that you have had that prove that you didn’t tell the truth to Congress.”

“False. Every one of those is out of context,” Stone argued back, disputing Mueller’s claim in the indictment that a senior Trump campaign official directed Stone to contact Wikileaks.

“That doesn’t mean Mr. Mueller can’t induce somebody to say that, but there’ll be no corroboration for it,” Stone added.

Cuomo also pointed out Stone’s apparent loyalty to Trump and wondered whether Stone was expecting a pardon.

“It makes me think you must believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Cuomo said. “You believe that light is not the train but that it is the president and he will pardon you for keeping your mouth shut.”

“I have no idea what he might do,” Stone replied.

“Would you accept one?” Cuomo said.

“I’m not going to address it. I don’t address hypothetical questions,” was Stone’s response. Cuomo kept pressing, but Stone kept dodging.

Going on television on the same day he was arrested is an odd move for anyone but Roger Stone, who gets a kick out of being the center of attention. After all, as he told the crowd on the courthouse steps Friday, “I have always said, the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about.”