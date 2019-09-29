 Angry De Niro Says ‘F–k ‘Em’ to Fox News and Trump on Sunday Show – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Watch Billie Eilish's Gravity-Defying 'Bad Guy' Performance on 'SNL' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Angry De Niro Says ‘F-ck ’em’ to Fox News and Trump on Sunday News Show

“He’s been worse than I ever could have imagined,” the actor said, “I think he’s just crazy… This guy is crazy. We gotta get him out”

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

Robert De Niro couldn’t care less if Fox News doesn’t like his outspoken critiques of President Donald Trump. Responding to a prompt from CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources Sunday morning—”When you say that, folks on Fox come after you. I remember the Tonys when you got up there and cursed”—De Niro replied, “Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em.”

Stelter responded, “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning… Why do you choose to go that way?”

De Niro replied, “We are in a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along, he’s said things, done things. We say over and over again, ‘This is terrible, we’re in a terrible situation, we’re in a terrible situation.’ And this guy keeps going on and on without being stopped.”

Popular on Rollingstone

Of course, this isn’t De Niro’s first or even hundredth time speaking out on Trump. The actor has been a vocal critic of the president, calling him an “unrepentant, lying scumbag” and even played special prosecutor Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live. 

“He’s been worse than I ever could have imagined,” De Niro said, adding, “I think he’s crazy in a way. I think he’s just crazy… This guy is crazy. We gotta get him out.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.