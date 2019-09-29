Angry De Niro Says ‘F-ck ’em’ to Fox News and Trump on Sunday News Show

Robert De Niro couldn’t care less if Fox News doesn’t like his outspoken critiques of President Donald Trump. Responding to a prompt from CNN’s Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources Sunday morning—”When you say that, folks on Fox come after you. I remember the Tonys when you got up there and cursed”—De Niro replied, “Fuck ’em. Fuck ’em.”

Stelter responded, “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it is still a Sunday morning… Why do you choose to go that way?”

De Niro replied, “We are in a moment in our lives in this country where this guy is like a gangster. He’s come along, he’s said things, done things. We say over and over again, ‘This is terrible, we’re in a terrible situation, we’re in a terrible situation.’ And this guy keeps going on and on without being stopped.”

Of course, this isn’t De Niro’s first or even hundredth time speaking out on Trump. The actor has been a vocal critic of the president, calling him an “unrepentant, lying scumbag” and even played special prosecutor Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live.

“He’s been worse than I ever could have imagined,” De Niro said, adding, “I think he’s crazy in a way. I think he’s just crazy… This guy is crazy. We gotta get him out.”