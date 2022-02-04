The Award for Political Euphemism of the Year Has Already Been Won

“Ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

This is how the Republican National Committee is now describing the insurrection that resulted in five deaths and dozens of injured police officers last Jan. 6. The particularly thick coat of sugar was slathered onto the Capitol attack in an RNC resolution to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for “persecuting” these “ordinary citizens” by serving on the Jan. 6 committee.

“The primary mission of the Republican Party is to elect Republicans who support the United States Constitution and share our values,” began the resolution from the party who has supported efforts to overturn the results of a free and fair presidential election.

The resolution, which was reportedly penned by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Trumpworld mainstay David Bossie, is expected to be formally approved by the RNC on Friday. Its initial version called for Cheney and Kinzinger to be kicked out of the party entirely, but it was watered down to a mere censure after receiving some pushback from within the RNC.

This doesn’t mean the move to punish Cheney and Kinzinger isn’t significant. The Washington Post reports that the Wyoming GOP has signed onto a letter allowing the national party to fund the campaign of Cheney’s Trump-backed primary challenger Harriet Hageman. “Wyoming Party Chairman Frank Eathorne and the Republican National Committee are trying to assert their will and take away the voice of the people of Wyoming before a single vote has even been cast,” a spokesperson for Cheney said in response, according to the Post.

Newly released financial disclosures reveal that Cheney is fundraising laps around Hageman (Cheney has around $5 million in cash on hand compared to Hageman’s $380,000). Cheney is one of seven House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump following Jan. 6 who are out-raising their primary opponents. Kinzinger is not among them, as he announced in October that he is not running for reelection.

Despite the abuse he’s received from Trump and his allies, Kinzinger tweeted on Thursday that he has “no regrets” about his “decision to uphold my oath of office and defend the Constitution,” and that he will “continue to focus my efforts on standing for truth and working to fight the political matrix that’s led us to where we find ourselves today.”

Cheney’s response to the resolution was a little more pointed, going directly after her party’s subservience to the former president. “The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” she wrote. “I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

The RNC is moving to formally censure Cheney and Kinzinger for trying to get to the bottom of the something McDaniel and most of the rest of the party were appalled by at the time. “What these violent protesters are doing is the opposite of patriotism,” McDaniel tweeted on the afternoon of the attack on the Capitol. “It is shameful and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

One year later, the McDaniel-endorsed party line, quite literally, is that these protesters were simply citizens engaging in legitimate political discourse. The attack on the Capitol, as the GOP sees it, was not only justifiable, it was something that shouldn’t even be considered out of the ordinary.