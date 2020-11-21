RNC Backs Trump’s Bogus Claims That He Won the Election

Following the bizarre press event this week that saw Rudy Giuliani reference the movie My Cousin Vinny while hair dye streaked down his sweaty face, the Republican National Committee endorsed the wild statements Giuliani made during his lie-filled press conference, falsely claiming that Trump not only won the presidential election, but he did so in a “landslide.”

The RNC left little doubt that the Republican party has gone full MAGA when it shared a video of one of the president’s lawyers, Sidney Powell, indignantly spreading misinformation about election fraud.

Speaking as though she has truth on her side — she does not — Powell spoke of patriotism while telling lies that could ultimately damage the nation.

“This is stunning, heartbreaking, infuriating and the most unpatriotic acts I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in any way, shape or form. And I want the American public to know right now that we will not be intimidated,” Powell said.

“American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government. And we are going to take this country back. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to back down. We are going to clean this mess up,” Powell continued, “President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”

"We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom."—Sidney Powell pic.twitter.com/8KCEOGuL7w — GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2020

But neither Trump’s campaign nor the Republican Party has yet to produce any credible evidence of significant voter fraud or irregularities.

Undeterred, the RNC continued its attempts to overturn the election on Saturday by sending a letter to Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers requesting to halt certification to allow time for an audit to occur.

“To simply gloss over these irregularities now without a thorough audit would only foster feelings of distrust among Michigan’s electorate,” the letter read, according to Politico.

These latest shenanigans come after Trump’s seeming attempt to bully Republican members of Michigan’s legislature failed. The president met with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Friday in the White House. But Trump’s con seemed to fall on deaf ears as both lawmakers concluded that they had “not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome.”

Trump’s enablers don’t seem to care if their dishonesty is obvious. On Friday, Kayleigh McEnany proved as much. During a White House briefing, the press secretary lied about the lack of a peaceful transition of power from former-president Obama to Trump in 2016. But during the president’s inauguration speech in January 2017, Trump not only thanked the former president and the out-going first lady, Michelle Obama, for the way they handled the transition, but Trump also emphasized how helpful the two were, calling them “magnificent.”