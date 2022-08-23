fbpixel
Pasta La Vista

GOP Senator Relaxes on Yacht in Italy as He Bashes Biden for Taking Vacation

Rick Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has come under fire as several high-profile conservative candidates are lagging in the polls
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) walks to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) office in the U.S. Capitol Building on August 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to leave for August recess with action on several pieces of legislation still currently outstanding, including votes on Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the PACT Act, and the Respect for Marriage Act. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott is spending a portion of the congressional recess chilling on a fancy yacht in Italy, according to a report from Axios

The senator’s Mediterranean sojourn comes after he lambasted President Biden on Monday for “vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House.” He bashed him earlier this summer, too, writing that if “Biden wants to hide from the problems his disastrous policies have caused, he should resign.”

“Sen. Scott took a couple days to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and family – a trip that was planned more than a year ago,” Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott chairs, told Axios.

Scott has a little bit of a problem of his own.

With less than 100 days until the midterm elections, Republicans are struggling to turn the promise of a “red wave” into reality. Scott, who as chair of the NRSC holds a key role in securing the Senate for the GOP. Polling indicates that Republican candidates are underperforming in major Senate competitions, including Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Blake Masters in Arizona, and even incumbent Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.

Scott may be looking to sail so far out that there’s not enough service for angry texts from his colleagues to reach him.

