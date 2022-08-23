GOP Senator Relaxes on Yacht in Italy as He Bashes Biden for Taking Vacation

Sen. Rick Scott is spending a portion of the congressional recess chilling on a fancy yacht in Italy, according to a report from Axios.

The senator’s Mediterranean sojourn comes after he lambasted President Biden on Monday for “vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House.” He bashed him earlier this summer, too, writing that if “Biden wants to hide from the problems his disastrous policies have caused, he should resign.”

Another week of President Biden vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House.



If he loves to travel so much, I've got some suggestions as to where he should go next ⬇️ — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 22, 2022

“Sen. Scott took a couple days to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and family – a trip that was planned more than a year ago,” Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott chairs, told Axios.

While @JoeBiden jets off on yet ANOTHER vacation, American families are struggling to afford gas, groceries, rent, and find baby formula for their kids.



If Biden wants to hide from the problems his disastrous policies have caused, he should resign. https://t.co/ByWSX0ZJXY — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 18, 2022

Scott has a little bit of a problem of his own.

With less than 100 days until the midterm elections, Republicans are struggling to turn the promise of a “red wave” into reality. Scott, who as chair of the NRSC holds a key role in securing the Senate for the GOP. Polling indicates that Republican candidates are underperforming in major Senate competitions, including Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Blake Masters in Arizona, and even incumbent Ron Johnson in Wisconsin.

Scott may be looking to sail so far out that there’s not enough service for angry texts from his colleagues to reach him.