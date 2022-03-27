Rick Scott Can’t Even Get Fox News to Buy His Bullshit

Republican Sen. Rick Scott couldn’t convince Fox News host John Roberts to buy his ridiculous 11 point “Plan to Rescue America,” which includes proposals to force all Americans to pay income tax, sunset all federal legislation within five years, and complete the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico to name it after former President Donald Trump.

“You recently put out an 11-point plan to rescue America,” Roberts said when interviewing Scott on Fox News Sunday. “Two of the big points are, quote: ‘All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount.’ Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax. It also says: ‘All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.'”

Roberts continued, “So, that would raise taxes on half of Americans and potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Why would you propose something like that in an election year?”

"It's in the plan! It's in the plan. But Senator, hang on, it's not a Democratic talking point. It's in the plan" — even Fox News's John Roberts can't believe it when Rick Scott lies about his own policy plan, which calls for a tax increase on a majority of Americans pic.twitter.com/sa4WgUBgyJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2022

“Sure. John, that’s, of course, the Democrat talking points. It’s… ” Scott began, but Roberts interrupted.

“No, it’s in the plan. It’s in the plan,” Roberts insisted.

Undeterred by Roberts’ fact checking, Scott continued pushing back. “Also in the plan, it says we ought to, every year, talk about exactly how we’re going to fix Medicare and Social Security,” Scott said. He then pivoted to defending his plan to increase taxes for the 57 percent of Americans who did not pay federal income tax last year.

“Here’s what’s unfair,” Scott continued. “We have people that don’t — that could go to work and have figured out how to have government pay their way. That’s not right. They ought to have some skin in the game. I don’t care if it’s a dollar. We ought to all be in this together.”

To be clear, millions upon millions of Americans both work and do not pay income tax, many of them because they qualify for enough in deductions and credits to zero out their tax bill. One way to have more Americans pay income tax to this would be policy efforts to make help low-income workers earn more, but that isn’t a part of Scott’s plan.

But you don’t have to take our word for it, or even just the Democrats (and the Fox News host) who have criticized Scott’s 11 points. Roberts noted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dissed Scott’s plan for exactly the reasons Roberts stated: it would raise taxes while threatening Social Security and Medicare.

“Let me tell you what would not be a part of our agenda,” McConnell said earlier this month. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda.”