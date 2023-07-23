Anti-Vax RFK Jr. Whines That Media Treats Him Worse Than Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., notorious purveyor of anti-vax conspiracy theories who claims he has “never been anti-vax,” believes that the media has “slammed” him more than Donald Trump.

“It’s interesting to me because I’ve been really slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented, even more than President Trump was slammed by the mainstream corporate media,” Kennedy said on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show, Sunday Morning Futures. Last month, Kennedy said he was “proud that President Trump likes me.”

Kennedy also told Bartiromo, “If I believed the stuff that’s written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream news sites, I would definitely not vote for me, and … I would think I was a very despicable person.”

Kennedy, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, has been spreading disinformation about vaccines, including false claims that childhood vaccines cause autism, for almost two decades. Most recently, he has claimed that Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” to ensure that Jewish people and Chinese people are the most immune.

“Covid-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” he said earlier this month. “Covid-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

He has also compared places with vaccine mandates to Hitler’s Germany. Kennedy testified before the Republican-led House this past week where he claimed he has “never been anti-vax” and “never told the public to avoid vaccination.”