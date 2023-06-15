RFK Jr. Tells Joe Rogan He’s ‘Aware’ of Possibility CIA Could Assassinate Him

Vaccine conspiracy theorist and Democratic 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes his uncle was assassinated by the CIA. He told Joe Rogan that he’s “aware” that he, too, could be targeted by U.S. intelligence — but he doesn’t “live in fear” of the possibility.

Kennedy has repeatedly stated his belief that the Central Intelligence Agency was responsible for the assassinations of his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, as well as his father Robert F. Kennedy. Rogan brought it up during his podcast on Thursday. “You’re talking about your uncle, who was assassinated and you believe the intelligence agencies were a part of that,” he asked Kennedy. “What happens to you?”

“I gotta be careful,” Kennedy replied. “I’m aware of that, I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it — at all. But I’m not stupid about it and I take precautions.”

Aside from his last name, Kennedy, who announced his campaign for the presidency in April, is best known for claiming that vaccines cause autism — a debunked assertion that he repeated during his interview with Rogan.

“Everybody will say, ‘There’s just no study that shows autism and vaccines are connected.’ That’s just crazy. That’s people who are not looking at science.”

“It’s part of the religion,” Kennedy added. Rogan agreed.

Kennedy’s reactionary positions have already made him a darling for figures like Rogan and Elon Musk. Musk hosted a forum with Kennedy on Twitter in June. During the discussion, Kennedy ranted about social media companies who had banned vaccine misinformation from their platforms and blamed mass shootings on the use of antidepressants.

Earlier this week, a report from the progressive watchdog Media Matters for America found that Kennedy’s anti-vaccine nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, has been conducting intense outreach on the white supremacist website Gab. Trending ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel’s Unknowing #Scandoval Accomplice Tells All Jesse Malin Suffered a Rare Spinal Stroke. He's Determined to Walk and Dance Again Trump’s Advisers Want Tom Fitton to Butt Out: Report ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’

The ideological overlap between Kennedy and the most extreme factions of the right has been emphasized by his interviews with Fox News, Breitbart, Newsmax, Megyn Kelly, and Jordan Peterson, among others.

In April, fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed to his audience that Kennedy was an avid listener of his programming. “Kennedy is a listener. I’ll leave it at that,” Jones said. “We have the same publisher of his books, of my book, and I’m not gonna try to get Kennedy in trouble with this, and of course, he can deny it if he wants, that’s fine, but Kennedy’s definitely awake, and knows what’s going on, and has been listening to the show for a very long time.”