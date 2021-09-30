 Majority of Republicans Disapprove of Biden Vaccine Worker Mandates - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Tory Lanez Released an 'NFT Album,' and Then Things Got Extra Weird
Home Politics Politics News

The Anti-Vaxx Movement Is Taking Over the Republican Party

Roughly six in 10 GOP supporters said they do not support the president’s vaccine requirements for workers

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Anti-Vaxx Movement Is Taking Over the Republican Party

Protesters opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates hold a rally in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a select group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. Sept. 18, 2021 (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

AP

The anti-vaccine rhetoric pushed by Republican politicians is working. According to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, approximately six in 10 Republicans say they disapprove of President Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates that require most workers to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

The poll, released Thursday, found that a very narrow majority of Americans, 51 percent, approve of Biden’s plan while 34 percent of respondents said they disapprove. Fourteen percent had no opinion.

Democrats, on the other hand, overwhelmingly favor Biden’s vaccine requirements, with three-quarters of them approving. Overall, approximately two-thirds of Americans said they are at least somewhat confident that the Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against infection.

Many Republican politicians also oppose vaccine mandates, even officials who are themselves vaccinated, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has held events where he invited anti-vaxx activists to speak and stood by while they spread blatant lies about the vaccine.

“I don’t believe the federal government should have a say in me having to get the vaccine or lose my job or get tested,” an unvaccinated firefighter and Republican Emilio Rodriguez told the AP.

But for Democrats like Sarah Carver, the decision was relatively simple: “I believe Dr. Fauci,” she told the AP.

In This Article: Joe Biden, vaccine mandates, vaccines

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.