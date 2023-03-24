fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Patriot Wing

Republicans Treated Jan. 6 Inmates Like ‘Celebrities’ During Jail Visit, Says Congressman

"The Republicans rushed to [the inmates] like they were celebrities, talking to them, patting them on the back,” said Congressman Robert Garcia 
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to the media along with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) as the Congressional Integrity Project video truck showing 12 minutes of footage from the January 6th Insurrection drives around the DC Department of Corrections on March 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Republican lawmakers outside the DC Department of Corrections on March 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Congressman Robert Garcia (D-Cal.) criticized his Republican colleagues for treating Jan. 6 inmates held in pre-trial detention like “celebrities” during a congressional visit to the D.C. jail. 

“The Republicans rushed to [the inmates] like they were celebrities, talking to them, patting them on the back,” Garcia said on MSNBC Friday afternoon.

The House Oversight Committee coordinated the visit. Republicans on the committee have long insisted that inmates held at the D.C. jail are detained in inhumane conditions. In October, inmates in the so-called “Patriot Ward” publicly requested a transfer to Guantanamo Bay Prison. The delegation was led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who visited the jail in 2021. 

That year, amidst complaints of foul conditions from inmates, the U.S. Marshall conducted an inspection of the facilities; while certain parts of the jail did not pass muster, the newer Central Treatment Facility (CTF) wing housing the inmates cleared inspection

Inmates in the CTF wing, which they have internally dubbed the “Patriot Wing,” reportedly have access to tablets, computers, audio recording equipment, and round-the-clock medical care. “It’s clear these insurrectionists are being held in much better conditions than most black and brown inmates in prisons across the country,” Garcia tweeted

Oversight Republicans attempted to hold a press conference following the visit, which was interrupted by protesters. Greene and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) claimed the inmate’s “constitutional rights are being violated.” Greene reiterated her assertions that Jan. 6 “was not an insurrection,” and declared the Jan, 6 defendants victims of a “two-tiered justice system.” 

Trending

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), a member of the visiting delegation, rebuffed claims that inmates were being mistreated and told reporters that if the jail was a hotel, the Jan.6 inmate’s accommodations were comparable to “suites,” where the general population inmates were in standard rooms. “As far as I’m concerned, this absolutely passed with flying colors,” Crockett said.

“Essentially what happened today was a field trip. The Republicans got to see their heroes. The January Sixers got to see their heroes,” Crockett told MSNBC in an interview Friday night. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jeff Garlin's 'Goldbergs' Exit Was 'A Long Time Coming,' Says Wendi McLendon-Covey: 'Finally Someone Is Listening to Us'

Demi Moore Posts Video of Bruce Willis Celebrating 68th Birthday With His Family

Outlander Just Dropped Its Season 7 Premiere Date & It Includes a Timing Twist That Fans of Season 1 Will Recognize

$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Japanese-Inspired Altadena Home

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad