53 Percent of Republicans Say Trump Is a Better President Than Lincoln

According to a new weekly tracking poll from the Economist/YouGov, a majority of Republicans prefer President Donald Trump over former President Abraham Lincoln. Yep, you read that right.

The poll, which surveyed 1,500 Americans, showed Republicans favoring Trump over Lincoln by 6 percentage points, 53 to 47. But the same poll gave us hope that not all Americans have lost their minds, with a total of 75 percent saying that Lincoln was indeed the better leader.

Both Democrats and independents disagree with Republicans by a wide margin. Ninety-four percent of Democrats saying that Lincoln was the better president, and 78 percent of independents agree that Lincoln was better.

After former Hillary Clinton press secretary Jesse Ferguson tweeted the Lincoln/Trump poll nugget, the term “53% of Republicans” began to trend on Twitter.

One reaction that garnered a lot of engagement on social media was a GIF from actor Billy Baldwin. Baldwin posted an animated photo of the Lincoln Memorial with the former president flipping the bird at both President Trump and Melania Trump and included the viral phrase along with a shot at the GOP faithful, writing, “53% of Republicans apparently don’t even know who Abraham Lincoln was…”

53% of Republicans apparently don’t even know who Abraham Lincoln was…pic.twitter.com/xXvJKxj2du — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 30, 2019

However, the never-ending love from party loyalists for former president Ronald Reagan could not be toppled even with the seemingly unshakeable support for the current president. Reagan still bests Trump 59 percent to 41 percent as their favorite.