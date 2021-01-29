 GOP Remove LGBTQ and Marijuana Flags, Democrat Flies Them Anyway - Rolling Stone
Read Next Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Drop Previously Unreleased Live Recordings
GOP Remove LGBTQ and Marijuana Flags, Defiant Democrat Flies Them Anyway

“The GOP collectively shrugged when a couple of its members were photographed down in D.C. on January 6, but my pride and weed flags are a point of outrage for them?” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told NBC News

Flags hang from the balcony outside of Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman's office. (Photo by Paul Weaver / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Sipa USA via AP

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says state Republicans removed flags supporting the legalization of marijuana and LGBTQ rights from outside his office at the state capitol. Undeterred, the Democrat called out “the gay flag police” and hung them back up.

According to WGAL, the state Department of General Services said the flags were removed because of a provision passed by the Republican-controlled legislature barring the display of any flag other than the American flag at the capitol. But the 6-foot-9, bald-headed and tattooed lieutenant governor questioned both the timing and the use of state funds for their removal.

“To use state resources during a time of such upheaval to worry about two flags that I have hanging from my balcony seems odd,” Fetterman said.

Earlier this week Fetterman poked the state GOP by using the “How it started… How it’s going” meme in a photo tweet that included the Democrat posing with two thumbs up next to the rehung flags.

Fetterman spoke to NBC News and called out the Republicans for their seeming hypocrisy over “cancel culture” and faux “outrage.”

“The GOP collectively shrugged when a couple of its members were photographed down in D.C. on January 6, but my pride and weed flags are a point of outrage for them?” Fetterman said.

“I was just making a statement. I never in a million years thought that they would actually write a law to ban them,” he added. “They can’t understand how ridiculous this looks. They’re all about free speech except when it’s speech they don’t like, apparently.”

Fetterman also told NBC News that he thinks the Republican lawmakers are not done trying to enforce the provision but he’s also getting a kick out of it.

“It’s flattering to be living rent-free in their head like this,” Fetterman snarked.

