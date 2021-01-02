 GOP Senators Sign Onto Hawley's Effort to Subvert Democracy - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team for 'Treat People With Kindness' Video
Home Politics Politics News

GOP Senators Sign Onto Hawley’s Effort to Subvert Democracy

Cruz and six other sitting senators announced their intent to vote against certifying the results of the Electoral College

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
More Republicans Want to Subvert Democracy with Baseless Allegations of Fraud

Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attend the Senate Judiciary Committee markup on judicial nominations and the “Online Content Policy Modernization Act,” in Dirksen Building on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

AP

A number of Republican congressional elected officials announced their intent to vote against certifying the results of the Electoral College on January 6th. While this will not change the results of the election, it will lengthen the process of certifying them.

The group of Republicans who released a joint statement Saturday includes Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” they wrote. “Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.”

As has been the case since November, these politicians offered zero evidence of said fraud in their statement. (Probably because there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud to be found.) Nor did they even name which states had the purported fraud. Nevertheless, they are asking for Congress to appoint an electoral commission “with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed state.”

Related

Keith Weber of Centralia, Washington holds a flag that combines a Gadsden flag from the American Revolution with a Confederate flag from the American Civil War as he talks to protesters holding flags with US President Donald Trump on them as people demonstrate against Washington state's stay-home order at the state capitol in Olympia, Washington, on April 19, 2020. - Hundreds protested on April 18 in cities across America against coronavirus-related lockdowns -- with encouragement from President Donald Trump -- as resentment grows against the crippling economic cost of confinement. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump's Lost Cause
Ho, Ho, Ho, You're Not Getting $2,000

Related

grateful dead albums
Grateful Dead Albums: The Best of the Rest
Jerry Jeff Walker's 'Viva Terlingua': Inside the Fringe Country Album

Cruz and company join Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) who promised earlier in the week to vote against the results of the Electoral College. Neither Hawley nor Brooks have provided evidence of this alleged fraud either. And the senators-elect who joined in on the statement will not be involved in the process, as they will not be in office at the time of the vote.

When a senator and representative join together to oppose the electors, it triggers a floor debate and vote in the Senate and House. But as Democrats currently control the House, their efforts are unlikely to succeed in overturning the election. Instead, these Republicans will merely turn our electoral process into a political circus to lend the appearance of legitimacy to their baseless arguments that Biden was not freely and fairly elected — all to help their pal Trump save face.

And their efforts may have a backfire effect. As the Senate runoff election Georgia approaches, undermining public faith in the democratic process may depress Republican voter turnout.

In This Article: 2020 election, electoral college, Josh Hawley, Mo Brooks, Ted Cruz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.