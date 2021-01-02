GOP Senators Sign Onto Hawley’s Effort to Subvert Democracy

A number of Republican congressional elected officials announced their intent to vote against certifying the results of the Electoral College on January 6th. While this will not change the results of the election, it will lengthen the process of certifying them.

The group of Republicans who released a joint statement Saturday includes Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Senators-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed,” they wrote. “Accordingly, we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.”

As has been the case since November, these politicians offered zero evidence of said fraud in their statement. (Probably because there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud to be found.) Nor did they even name which states had the purported fraud. Nevertheless, they are asking for Congress to appoint an electoral commission “with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed state.”

Cruz and company join Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) who promised earlier in the week to vote against the results of the Electoral College. Neither Hawley nor Brooks have provided evidence of this alleged fraud either. And the senators-elect who joined in on the statement will not be involved in the process, as they will not be in office at the time of the vote.

When a senator and representative join together to oppose the electors, it triggers a floor debate and vote in the Senate and House. But as Democrats currently control the House, their efforts are unlikely to succeed in overturning the election. Instead, these Republicans will merely turn our electoral process into a political circus to lend the appearance of legitimacy to their baseless arguments that Biden was not freely and fairly elected — all to help their pal Trump save face.

And their efforts may have a backfire effect. As the Senate runoff election Georgia approaches, undermining public faith in the democratic process may depress Republican voter turnout.