Republicans Want Hunter Biden and the Whistleblower to Testify at Impeachment Hearings

If you wanted confirmation Republicans plan to turn impeachment into a spectacle, the witness wish list the House Republicans sent to committee chairman Adam Schiff on Saturday makes it clear. The list includes, among others, former vice president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as well as the anonymous whistleblower who took concerns over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president to the inspector general.

“Americans see through this sham impeachment process, despite the Democrats’ efforts to retroactively legitimize it last week,” Intelligence Committee member Rep. Devin Nunes said in the letter, signaling Republicans hope to distract from the president’s actions with specious claims that Hunter Biden was involved in some type of corruption in Ukraine, having moved on from their “no quid pro quo” defense.

Calling Democrats’ impeachment efforts a “sham impeachment process,” Nunes justified the whistleblower testifying by saying that President Donald Trump “should be afforded an opportunity to confront his accusers” and requested that “anyone the whistleblower relied on to create the complaint” also testify.

Also on the list were former Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr and Alexandra Chalupa, a former Democratic National Committee staffer — a sure sign that Republicans are more interested in rehashing 2016 than uncovering what happened between Trump and Ukraine. Rounding out the list were Devon Archer, former board member of Burisma Holdings where Hunter Biden was also a board member; David Hale, under secretary of State for political affairs; Tim Morrison, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Counsel; and Kurt Volker, former U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff issued a statement in response to the witness list and said the committee will evaluate the GOP’s witness request but added that the impeachment inquiry will not facilitate the “sham investigations” Trump tried to get Ukraine’s president to conduct. “This inquiry is not, and will not serve, however, as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit, or to facilitate the President’s effort to threaten, intimidate, and retaliate against the whistleblower who courageously raised the initial alarm,” Schiff said in a statement.

Unfortunately for Nunes and his Republican colleagues, Democrats have control over the impeachment process and they will in all likelihood reject Republicans’ most absurd witness requests.