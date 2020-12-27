Republicans Hit the Sunday News Shows to Blast Trump

Two Republicans, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), blasted the outgoing president on Sunday morning, one going so far as to call out his own party, along with the president for possibly driving people to “violence” over bogus claims of voter fraud.

Kinzinger, one of the few current Republican lawmakers who are unafraid to speak out against the president, addressed Trump’s refusal to sign the Covid-19 relief bill, even after the White House was part of the negotiations, saying it seems their aim is to merely cause chaos.

“To play this old switcheroo game, which is just kind of like, I don’t get the point. I don’t understand what’s being done, why? Unless it’s just to create chaos and show power and be upset because you lost the election. Otherwise, I don’t understand it because this just has to get done. Too many people are relying on this,” Kinzinger told CNN.

The congressman also addressed the farcical plans by some of his colleagues to disrupt and contest the Electoral College certification vote on January 6th, as an attempt to steal the presidential election, calling it a scam.

“I expect there’ll be a little chaos. This is a scam, though, I mean, to explain to people that somehow Congress can overthrow the certified results of every state, that we can change an election outcome when there was not a single court case that had any legs,” Kinzinger said.

The congressman spoke to the motives of Trump and his sycophants in Congress, saying that they are cashing in on this grift.

“They’re raising money on this scam. It is a scam. It is going to disappoint the people that believe this election was stolen, that think this is an opportunity to change it,” Kinzinger added, “But instead of being disappointed in the people that led them on this grifting scam, they’re going to somehow try to convince these people that it was, I don’t know what’s the new word, the RINOs in Congress or something like that and not the Constitution.”

Kinzinger said he’s worried that extremists like QAnon followers might turn to violence because political leaders are trying to convince them that the election was stolen.

“I’m concerned to an extent about January 6th, because if you convince people that Congress can change a legitimate election and everything was stolen, that there’s a Deep State/QAnon theory driving this, that satanist pedophiles run the government. You could see people being driven to violence,” the congressman said.

Republican Pat Toomey also pulled few punches when discussing Trump’s behavior of late on Fox News Sunday. Toomey called the president’s recent flurry of pardons a “misuse of power,” saying that the only reason the likes of Paul Manafort, Charles Kushner, father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Roger Stone were pardoned because they are close to Trump.

“I mean, my goodness, we have tax fraud and bank fraud, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, but because they were close to the president they got pardoned,” Toomey, who is not running for reelection in 2022, said.

The senator also had some choice words for the president regarding his attempts to sabotage the Covid-19 relief bill, saying that if Trump doesn’t sign the legislation that he will “be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior.”

But sadly for a lot of Americans, Trump has already locked in how he will be remembered, and the climbing virus death toll combined with millions out of work, have only added to the “chaos and misery” that has been the reality of his entire time in office.