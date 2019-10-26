Republicans ‘Are Having Trouble With the Facts’ Says Fox News’ Chris Wallace

Fox News’ Chris Wallace was at it again on Friday, filling the void of truth-telling on a “news” network that defends President Donald Trump regardless of the facts.

Fox News host Sandra Smith asked Wallace about White House advisor Kellyanne Conway’s claims that the president isn’t being treated fairly regarding the impeachment inquiry and is receiving less “due process” than most are given when cited for a parking ticket.

“Well, my feeling is that if you are having trouble with the facts, you argue process. That’s what Republicans are doing right now,” Wallace said.

Wallace then explained what is really raising the Republicans’ ire about the private session testimony thus far: “The Democrats have gotten some very damaging information from people like William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, [and] Fiona Hill, who used to be one of the top advisors in the National Security Council on Ukraine.”

Wallace went further, saying that some of the evidence, “Seems to tie more of a quid pro quo. [And] that there is some evidence” from those who have testified “working in the Trump administration that the president linked aid to Ukraine, and a White House meeting with Ukrainian president to getting oppo research on the Democrats.”

Wallace also spoke about the hypocrisy of Republicans who went about the investigation process in a similar fashion when they were investigating Benghazi. “You can make [the] argument [that Democrats are being unfair], but if you look back during Benghazi when that was being investigated by [Republican] Trey Gowdy, they had hearings in private and depositions in private. You try to build your case, figure out who are the witnesses that can say something and who can’t. Then you will end up holding public hearings anyway.”

What Wallace is doing is important. Of course, he’s only stating obvious facts, but with Shep Smith gone from the “news” network viewers are mostly left with wall-to-wall Trump propaganda. So, although Wallace’s honesty should not stand out, unfortunately it does. He’s flying solo and because of that, he deserves credit.