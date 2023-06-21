McCarthy Heckled as He Read Republicans’ Censure Of Adam Schiff

On Wednesday, Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) over his role in the Russia investigation, and the first impeachment of former president Donald Trump.

The vote passed on a party-line vote of 213-209. As House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took up the gavel to read out the censure, Democrats repeatedly booed, interrupted, and chanted over McCarthy.

Democrats gathered around the speaker’s podium and chanted “shame” as McCarthy attempted to restore order to the session. Chaos seemed to reign in the House on Wednesday. Earlier in the afternoon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) reportedly called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Col.) a “little bitch” during a heated exchange on the floor.

In a statement issued before the vote on Twitter, McCarthy wrote that “Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative.”

Schiff called the resolution for his censure “false and defamatory” during a speech on the House floor prior to the vote. “To my Republican colleagues who introduced this resolution, I thank you,” he said. “You flatter me with this falsehood. You who are the authors of the big lie about the last election must condemn the truth-tellers and I stand proudly before you. Your words tell me that I have been effective in the defense of our democracy and I am grateful.”

In a speech opposing the resolution, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) called out the hypocrisy of House Republicans. “One of my colleagues says ‘we will hold members accountable.’ You are the party of George Santos. Who are you holding accountable? The guy is an alleged and acknowledged liar, and indicted, and you protect him every day. Don’t lecture us with your projection and your defense of Donald Trump. It’s beneath you and it’s beneath this body,” he said.