Republicans Celebrate Rittenhouse Verdict by Floating Him Internship Offers

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges on Friday after shooting three people and killing two of them during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Republicans were thrilled.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends!” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said in a video posted to his Instagram. He added a caption offering Rittenhouse an internship in his congressional office. “Kyle, if you want an internship, reach out to me,” the caption read.

Cawthorn isn’t the first Republican to suggest Rittenhouse should come to D.C. as a congressional intern. That honor goes to Cawthorn’s fellow GOP troll Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking a minor. After the verdict came in, Gaetz retweeted a post from earlier this week where he said that Rittenhouse would “make a great congressional intern.”

Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty and deserves a not guilty verdict. In fact, he’d make a great Congressional Intern. https://t.co/WcldfhfdIx pic.twitter.com/GwaLBFJ5Hi — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 18, 2021

“Kyle Rittenhouse committed no crimes,” Gaetz added in a separate tweet. “Acquitted on ALL COUNTS! Now do BLM…”

Kyle Rittenhouse committed no crimes. Acquitted on ALL COUNTS! Now do BLM… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 19, 2021

“I believe justice has been served,” wrote Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), who represents the state where Rittenhouse killed two people.

I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 19, 2021

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) wrote, “Justice! Rittenhouse Not Guilty on all counts.” Massie also shared a video of the verdict being read, adding that “there is hope for our country.”

Must watch. There is hope for this country.https://t.co/QST6XtVQpK — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 19, 2021

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) celebrated by tweeting, “NOT GUILTY!” adding, “This is why in America we have trial by jury, not by media.”

NOT GUILTY! This is why in America we have trial by jury, not by media. #KyleRittenhouse — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 19, 2021

Multiple lawmakers have called out President Biden, claiming that he labeled Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” by posting a video that included a frame depicting Rittenhouse in bashing Trump for refusing to denounce white supremacy last year.

Don’t forget, Biden labeled a 17-year old Rittenhouse a “white supremacist.” Beyond shameful. pic.twitter.com/G1mA7XLqHj — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) November 19, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called on the president to apologize publicly.

Joe Biden needs to publicly apologize to Kyle Rittenhouse. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse, as a reminder, traveled to a racial justice protest with an AR-15-style rifle, brandished it in the street, and wound up shooting three people, killing two of them.