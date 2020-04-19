 Sycophant Senator Touts Trump's Non-Existent Psychic Powers - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Eric Church Teases New Song 'Through My Ray Bans' in Defiant Video Message Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Sycophant Senator Touts Trump’s Non-Existent Psychic Powers

Republican Tim Scott claims Trump foreshadowed the coronavirus financial collapse during his State of the Union speech. He did not

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Republican Senator Claims Trump Foreshadowed COVID-19 Financial Collapse in SOTU, He Did Not

Fox News Host Maria Bartiromo and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

FOXNews/Screeenshot

Republican from South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said that President Trump saw into the future while making his State of the Union speech on February 4 and claimed Trump referenced the coming financial collapse that would eventually hit America because of the coronavirus.

“I think during his State of the Union speech when he was talking about the great American comeback, he was talking foreshadowing the necessity of a v-shaped recovery coming out of this virus before we even knew about a virus,” Scott told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning.

Scott, of course, has zero evidence that Trump thought, or could have imagined any such thing — especially when he did everything he could to downplay it. But that didn’t stop Scott from making the claim, especially on a show with a host like Bartiromo, who is also a big supporter of the president. Though Bartiromo did seem taken aback a bit by Scott’s ridiculous remark when she immediately reacted with a “huh.”

A quick search of the president’s SOTU speech transcript shows only one mention of the virus, where Trump spoke about working closely with China on safety and health matters. No mention of economics was made whatsoever.

Scott’s performance today is right in line with the Dear Leader-esque treatment Trump receives from cabinet members and supporters in Congress alike. So it should have been predictable that someone would eventually add psychic ability to the long list of the president’s supposed characteristics.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, Donald Trump, Tim Scott

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.