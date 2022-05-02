 Judge Kills RNC Bid to Shield Trump Data From Jan. 6 Committee - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'The Exact Same Thing': Oliver Tree Accuses the Kid Laroi Director of Copying His Videos
Home Politics Politics News

Judge Slaps Down Republican Push to Shield Trump Fundraising Data From Jan. 6 Committee

The panel is trying to get to the bottom of how the former president and the RNC used email to push lies about the 2020 election

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
SELMA, USA - APRIL 9: Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally sponsored by Save America with Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Bo Hines, Dan Bishop, Mark Robinson and Greg Murphy in Selma, NC, on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)SELMA, USA - APRIL 9: Former US President Donald Trump holds a rally sponsored by Save America with Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Bo Hines, Dan Bishop, Mark Robinson and Greg Murphy in Selma, NC, on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Former President Trump holds a rally in Selma, N.C., on April 9, 2022.

Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Republican National Committee has been trying to prevent the Jan. 6 committee from getting hold of RNC email and fundraising data, as well as similar data from former President Trump’s reelection campaign. U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on Sunday that communications company Salesforce will have to turn it all over to the panel.

“House Defendants are not seeking, and Salesforce is not producing, any disaggregated information about any of the RNC’s donors, volunteers, or email recipients, including any person’s personally identifiable information,” Kelly wrote in his opinion.

The Jan. 6 committee in February subpoenaed Salesforce for the data, writing that it needed to scrutinize how Trump and the RNC used Salesforce to push false claims about the 2020 election. The RNC sued the committee a few weeks later, arguing that the subpoena extends beyond the scope of the investigation while accusing the committee, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of “attempting to kneecap the RNC for political gain while trampling on free speech and freedom of political association.”

Kelly did not agree.

“Through the subpoena, the select committee seeks information that will help it understand whether and how much those email campaigns attracted attention and thus were a factor in the January 6 attack,” he wrote. “The select committee’s demand is narrowly tailored to its interest. As the court has already explained, the select committee seeks reasonably relevant information from a narrow window during which the RNC sent emails promoting claims that the presidential election was fraudulent or stolen.”

The RNC will have until Wednesday to appeal the ruling before Salesforce ferries the requested data over to the committee.

In This Article: Jan. 6 Committee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.