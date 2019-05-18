×
Rolling Stone
Republican Congressman Breaks Ranks, Declares Trump Committed ‘Impeachable Conduct’

Justin Amash, who represents Michigan, has chosen the country and the constitution over his political party

By

President Donald Trump speaks at an Opportunity Zone conference with state, local, tribal, and community leaders South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 17 Apr 2019

A GOP congressman has accused President Donald Trump of "impeachable conduct."

Republican Congressman Justin Amash has broken with the Republican Party line to declare that President Trump has “engaged in impeachable conduct.” He also accuses Attorney General William Barr of attempting “to mislead the public about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s analysis and findings.”

Amash, who represents a Michigan district anchored by Grand Rapids, leans libertarian in his political orientation. And he is the first prominent GOP officeholder to suggest that Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice and undermine the rule of law merit his removal from office.

“President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” Amash writes. The congressman used a Twitter thread Saturday to broadcast his views, “only after having read Mueller’s redacted report carefully and completely, having read or watched pertinent statements and testimony, and having discussed this matter with my staff.”

In his thread, Amash offered choice criticism for Barr in his execution of his duties as America’s top law enforcement officer.

Barr’s deceptive summary to congress, Amash writes obscured what the congressman believes, in fact, was criminal behavior:

Amash spends much of his thread warning America about adherence to party over our constitutional system of checks and balances, while making a subtle jab at fellow conservatives who sought to impeach Bill Clinton for obstruction of justice, but have remained silent in the face of Trump’s lawlessness:

Rebuking his colleagues for failing in their basic duties — “few members of Congress even read Mueller’s report,” he writes — Amash closes with a recognition that his constitutional obligations, at this moment, far outrank his political imperatives:

“America’s institutions depend on officials to uphold both the rules and spirit of our constitutional system even when to do so is personally inconvenient or yields a politically unfavorable outcome,” Amash writes. “Our Constitution is brilliant and awesome; it deserves a government to match it.”

