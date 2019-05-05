Red Sox Manager Passes On White House Visit

President Donald Trump always touts how much he loves winners. But there is growing proof that a lot of that love may be unrequited. The manager of the Boston Red Sox, Alex Cora, announced that he will not attend a White House celebration of the 2018 World Series Championship this coming week.

Cora, in a statement to El Nuevo Dia, made it official what, according to ESPN, he had indicated back in January when he first voiced concerns about the Trump administration’s relief policies to Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico in 2017.

“Puerto Rico is very important to me,” Cora said. “During the winter I spent a lot of time back home, visiting my family and friends. Unfortunately, we are still struggling, still fighting. Some people still lack basic necessities, others remain without electricity and many homes and schools are in pretty bad shape almost a year and a half after Hurricane María struck.”

Cora continued: “Even though the United States Government has helped, there’s still a long road ahead and that is OUR reality. I’ve used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence (from the White House) is no different. As such, at this moment, I don’t feel comfortable celebrating in the White House.”

Cora made it clear that this was a personal decision and had nothing to do with the Red Sox, writing, “I want to emphasize that this is a personal decision and that it does not reflect, in any way, the sentiment of our organization.”

Cora joins a list of other Red Sox players who will not attend the celebration, including American League Most Valuable Player Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers. Additionally, just last week University of Virginia men’s basketball coach, Tony Bennett announced that his team would decline a White House invite to celebrate their championship.

So much winning not celebrated in the presence of Trump. Sad!