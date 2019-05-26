Rep. Rashida Tlaib Says House Is ‘Moving Toward’ Impeachment

On Sunday morning, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd started his conversation with Representative Rashida Tlaib saying that she is “easily, one of louder voices when it comes to impeachment” of President Trump. During the interview, the freshman congresswoman from Michigan proved that assessment accurate.

Todd asked the congresswoman if she believed the Democratic leadership in the House are being methodical or stalling for time so they can remove the issue of impeachment off the table and then use the ‘We’re too close to the presidential election’ excuse to move forward.

Tlaib aggressively called out the status quo, “Well, I can tell you as one of the newest members of Congress, the traditional Congressional oversight process isn’t working,” she answered.

“This is not about the 2020 election,” the congresswoman continued, “It’s about doing what’s right now for our country. This is going to be a precedent that we set when we don’t hold this president accountable to the rule of the law and to the United States Constitution.”

Tlaib went on to say that ignoring the president’s actions and expecting the government to function in a normal way is impossible. “I think we need to stop separating the fact that we’re trying to change people’s lives for the better but we have an administration that continues to violate the United States constitution,” Tlaib said.

Tlaib also added that more of her colleagues in the House are beginning to support impeachment, “I think it’s moving toward that. “[The president’s behavior is] going to demand that, it already is.”

It’s abundantly clear that this crop of newly elected members of congress will not sit idly by while Rome burns. After all, Tlaib is the one who said, “We’re going to impeach the motherfucker.” Guess we all better get used to it.