Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton During Bernie Sanders Rally

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) encouraged a crowd to continue booing Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa on Friday.

While the event’s moderator began mentioning one of Clinton’s recent attacks against Sanders, the crowd started to boo. The moderator then tried to quell the audience’s reaction, saying “We’re not gonna boo, we’re not gonna boo. We’re classy here.”

Tlaib then spoke up and said, “No, no. I’ll boo. Booooo. You all know, I can’t be quiet. No, we’re gonna boo. That’s alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit is trending on Twitter now after she cuts off a moderator at Bernie Sanders rally saying not to boo Hillary Clinton: “No, I’ll boo. Booooo. You all know. I can’t be quiet….The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.” pic.twitter.com/Y3hw6Ivm6b — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) February 1, 2020

Before Talib’s coaxing, the moderator was mentioning Clinton remarks about Sanders from a forthcoming documentary where she said, “nobody likes” him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Clinton went further while bashing Sanders in the documentary, saying, “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Tlaib took to Twitter on Saturday and released a statement that came short of an apology, but instead attempted to explain her actions by expressing “frustration” and “disappointment” regarding Clinton’s comments.

“However, I know what is at stake if we don't unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. (2/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020