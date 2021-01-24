Rand Paul Refuses to Say Election Wasn’t Stolen: ‘I Won’t Be Cowed by Liberals’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) made a fool of himself on national television.

Asked countless times by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday if he would admit that the presidential election was not stolen from Donald Trump, the Republican senator refused to tell the truth and blamed the courts, liberal politicians and, of course, the liberal media for his struggles with accepting reality.

“Senator Paul, let me begin with a threshold question for you. This election was not stolen, do you accept that fact?” the host began the interview.

Paul then launched into a bevy of untruths about election fraud that he and Trump’s allies have continuously spouted since his defeat to President Biden months ago.

Stephanopoulos interrupted Paul: “I have to stop you there. No election is perfect. But there were 86 challenges filed by President Trump and his allies in court. All were dismissed. Every state certified the results.”

The contentious back-and-forth continued with the host asking Paul again, “Can’t you just say the words ‘this election was not stolen?’ ”

Paul continued to deflect, saying, “Seventy-five percent of Republicans agree with me.”

Stephanopoulos shot back, “Well, 75 percent of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters to say the election was stolen.”

Paul then attacked the host saying, “Hey, George, where you make a mistake is that people coming from the liberal side like you, you immediately say everything’s a lie instead of saying there are two sides to everything.”

Paul told Stephanopoulos he won’t be intimidated, saying, “I won’t be cowed by liberals in the media.” The senator then lectured the host about how “there are two sides to everything” and the media purposely forgets that because they hate Republicans.

“That’s the problem with the media today is they say all Republicans are liars, and everything we say is a lie. There are two sides to every story,” Paul said.

Again, Stephanopoulos tried to bring Paul back to the real world, saying, “Sir, there are not two sides to this story.”

During the short interview, Paul often returned to the theme that it’s the liberal media that is against his truth-seeking adventures. But with one flip of the remote on Sunday morning, one prominent Republican gave the impression that some in the GOP are living in alternate universes.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, a guest on Fox News Sunday, said not only should the impeachment trial move forward, but agreed with Paul that, yes, indeed there was election corruption but it was perpetrated by Donald Trump and not once, but twice.

“I think it’s pretty clear that over the last year or so, there has been an effort to corrupt the election in the United States. And it was not by President Biden, it was by President Trump,” Romney said.