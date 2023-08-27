Bizarro White House Would Include Trump And Elon If Vivek Ramaswamy Has His Way

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has some dubious choices for who he wants to advise him should he win the 2024 election: Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, has repeatedly said that Trump is the “best president” of the 21st century, earning praise from the former president, and during a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press, the candidate went even further.

“I wanna build on the foundation Trump laid,” Ramaswamy told host Chuck Todd. “Frankly, I will invite him as an advisor and mentor. I don’t want to re-learn the same lessons. I want to pick up where he left off in taking on the administrative state.”

Ramaswamy went on to say that Trump was “duped” by his own White House advisors who convinced the then-president he could not fire large numbers of federal employees, which Ramaswamy hopes to do.

“Read the law,” he said. “Turns out those civil service protections only apply to individual firings, not mass layoffs. Mass layoffs are absolutely what I will bring to the D.C. bureaucracy.”

And who better to advise him on firing thousands of people than tech billionaire Elon Musk, who claims to have laid off 6,500 employees at X, the platform formerly known as Twitter that he purchased last year.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know better Elon Musk recently, I expect him to be an interesting adviser of mine,” Ramaswamy said Friday during an Iowa campaign event, according to NBC News.

“What he did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state,” Ramaswamy said on Fox News on Aug. 18, per Politico. “Take out 75 percent of the dead weight cost. Improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do.”

Ramaswamy’s plan actually makes a sick sort of sense. If you’re going to lay off large swaths of people, taking away their livelihoods and salaries that support themselves and their families, you might as well have two individuals who relish the act of firing people — Musk, who eviscerated X to 20 percent of its original size, and Trump, who got famous on reality TV for telling people, “You’re fired.”