As the president took his potential super-spreader events on the road, Trump supporters in New Hampshire on Friday not only ignored their own state’s mandate to wear masks, they jeered an announcement requesting they do so.

The Republican governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, imposed a mask mandate for events with more than 100 people, but according to CBS News, the fire department said more than 1,400 attended the rally in Londonderry and “most people are not wearing” masks, reporter Weijia Jiang tweeted.

Rally-goers hit peak Trump cult status as crowd boos mask wearing announcement https://t.co/jjmXQhPPrg pic.twitter.com/3XaAfOZu7t — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) August 29, 2020

The care-free way the president’s supporters dismiss coronavirus protections make clear the influence Trump’s behavior has over them. Friday’s rally was followed by the president’s Thursday night RNC speech where, again, very few of the nearly 2,000 assembled on the South Lawn of the White House wore masks or practiced social distancing.

And according to a CNN report, the administration’s laissez-faire attitude is based on the callous notion that “everybody is going to catch this thing eventually.”

Ironically, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence often repeat a campaign line about the dangers a Joe Biden presidency would bring saying, “No one will be safe in Biden’s America.” But with reports that the administration did not put in place any testing for the guests who attended the president’s acceptance speech at the White House, it would seem that for all of us, a second Trump term is where the real danger lies.