 QAnon Shaman Should Serve 4+ Years for Jan. 6 Attack Role: Prosecutors - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next This Company Charges Thousands for VIP Access to the Stars. They Just Can't Promise You'll Get It
Home Politics Politics News

The QAnon Shaman Could Be Going Away for Years

Federal prosecutors are recommending 51 months for the “face” of the riot at the Capitol, whose lawyer is trying to get him off by quoting classic cinema

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jake Angeli screams "Freedom!" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nearly 700 people have been charged for their role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S Capitol. The most visible among them may be Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman.”

Chansley became known prior to the insurrection for the tattoos, coonskin cap, and viking horns he sported to conspiracy theory rallies. He was in full regalia when he broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, making his way into the Senate chamber where he was photographed famously. Federal prosecutors want to make him pay. In a sentencing memo filed late Tuesday night, they recommended Chansley serve 51 months in prison for his role in the attack.

Prosecutors cited how Chansley became the “face” of the Capitol riot, that he was one of the first to enter the building, and that once inside he played the role of ring leader. “The defendant was among the first 30 rioters to penetrate the U.S. Capitol building,” the filing read. “The defendant then stalked the hallowed halls of the building, riling up other members of the mob with his screaming obscenities about our nation’s lawmakers, and flouting the ‘opportunity’ to rid our government of those he has long considered to be traitors.”

Related Stories

Judge Torches Trump's Attempt to Claim Jan. 6 Executive Privilege: 'Presidents Are Not Kings'
Stephen Miller, Come on Down! Jan. 6 Committee Drops Another Round of Subpoenas on Trump World

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

Chansley is one of three Capitol rioters who has faced a felony sentence. Prosecutors recommended 18 months for Paul Hodgkins before he was sentenced to serve eight months. They recommended 44 for Scott Fairlamb, who is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. The stiff recommendation for Chansley, prosecutors say, is due factors like his failure to comply with officers inside the Capitol, the fact that he was carrying a spear, and the absence of any contrition following the attack. “Chansley showed no remorse in the days after the event, gloating to NBC News that the actions of the rioters that day sent our nation’s law makers into hiding, with gas masks, retreating into their underground bunker,” the filing read.

Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony obstruction charge in September, with his lawyer Al Watkins noting that his client was trying “to step away and distance himself” from the “vortex” of QAnon. “The path charted by Mr. Chansley since January 6 has been a process, one which has involved pain, depression, solitary confinement, introspection, recognition of mental health vulnerabilities, and a coming to grips with the need for more self-work,” Watkins added.

Watkins is now trying to claim that the 10 months Chansley has already served since his arrest in January is punishment enough, citing Chansley’s mental health and quoting Forrest Gump in a request for leniency filed Tuesday. “‘My momma always said, you’ve got to put the past behind you before you can move on.’ —Forest Gump,” Watkins wrote, misspelling the title of the 1994 Best Picture winner.

In This Article: Forrest Gump, Jacob Chansley, Jan. 6, QAnon Shaman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.