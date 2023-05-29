fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
QUICK BUCK

The QAnon Shaman Is Out of Prison and Hawking Merch

The fur-clad, Jan. 6 participant is also selling high-priced one-on-one consultations with followers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots. On January 9, Chansley was arrested on federal charges of "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds"Trump supporters clashed with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riot. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The QAnon Shaman is free — and unapologetically looking to make bank off his insurrection experience. 

Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli or the “QAnon Shaman,” was released from federal prison on Thursday, May 25 after raiding the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and was originally sentenced to 41 months in prison back in November 2021.

Famous for the painted face, horned hat, and fur that propelled him into the national spotlight as one of the most known faces from the Capitol attack, Chansley showed up to the Arizona State Capitol in his full get up the same day he was released. He also made a public appearance Sunday at Reformed Living Bible Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

According to the Arizona Republic, Chansley told his crowd of supporters to visit his website where he’s selling merchandise including flags, hats, T-shirts, mugs, water bottles, aprons, and other apparel. Fans and believers of Chansley can also book one-on-one consultations and sessions with him. The Republic reported the website lists the consultations for $500. A Rolling Stone inquiry about a session was not immediately returned.

Chansley also made his return to Twitter on Tuesday. In a video posted to Twitter, he said he’s learned “the power of peace” and “having an unshakeable internal peace is by far the most powerful tool that we have at our immediate disposal.” He also said he’s “forgiven my captors.”

Trending

“There are many, many people who would be outraged if what happened to me happened to them,” he went on to say. “However, outrage and anger only cloud our judgment and prevent us from seeing the very real solutions which stare us in the face.”

The Jan. 6 Capitol attack was an attempt to subvert U.S. Democracy by stopping the certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump, a president attempting to cling to power despite having lost the 2020 election.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Jennifer Lawrence Asks ‘Doesn’t Anyone F--- Anymore?’ in R-Rated Trailer for ‘No Hard Feelings’

'Succession' Series Finale: The Roy Family Saga Ended in a Breathtaking Blindside

50 Cent Reacts To Ex Chelsea Handler Joking About Anal Sex And His "Magic Stick"

Kate Middleton Is Allegedly Feuding Heavily With the British Royal Family Member Who Invited Rose Hanbury to the Coronation

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad