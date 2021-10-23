Judge Ordered Jan. 6 Rioter Not to Associate with Proud Boys. He Then Spoke at Rally Attended by Proud Boys

Even though a judge ordered a Jan. 6 defendant not to associate with the extremist group the Proud Boys, he spoke at the Justice for J6 rally in September where more than a dozen members of the group were in attendance.

Micajah Jackson, a Marine veteran who admitted to the FBI he stormed the Capitol, spoke at the September 26th Justice for J6 rally (which was much smaller than the original Jan. 6 rally) in support of defendants charged with crimes related to the insurrection, CNN’s KFile reported Saturday. According to videos and photos obtained by CNN, Jackson can be seen sharing conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 “near a group of Proud Boys.” The Southern Poverty Law Center has classified the Proud Boys as a “hate group.”

During his speech at Justice for J6, according to video obtained by CNN, Jackson claimed that the government had “weaponized the FBI, the Capitol Police, D.C. police, antifa, BLM, and Democratic activists to set up a coup against patriotic Americans like myself and hundreds and thousands of others that are still being persecuted,” which he said was akin to “KGB stuff.” He also stated, according to CNN, that the Department of Justice should “prosecute every Congress member that was part of this set-up coup against us.”

Photos on Twitter from the day surfaced by KFile show Jackson posing with Republican Arizona state Rep. Walt Blackman, who is running for a seat in Congress. A man sporting a polo shirt favored by the Proud Boys stands not far behind them, CNN noted. According to a May 18 order, a federal judge stipulated Jackson “not associate with any known members of the Proud Boys organization” as a condition of his release from incarceration ahead of his trial. But, the outlet did not find evidence of Jackson directly interacting with anyone from the group that day.

@JerodMacEvoy Excuse me Jerod. How can you consider me a White Nationalist when I asked to take a picture with @BlackmanForAZ @theWaltBlackman and @PastorJeroneTv. You have slander my character and my Christian values. You will be sued. Mark my words low life. pic.twitter.com/OW1GVamVFY — TheJFKReport (@TheJFKReport) September 26, 2021

His lawyer, public defender Maria Jacob, said in a statement to CNN that Jackson did not know that Proud Boys would be in attendance at Justice for J6, and she denied that he had contact with members of the group while he was there. “Mr. Jackson did not have any contact with any members of the Proud Boys at the Justice for J6 rally and had no knowledge that any of its members would attend. The government is aware of the allegations and to date has filed no suggestion of a violation or request for action,” she said.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson attended the rally on Jan. 6 wearing an orange armband that he said was given to him by Proud Boys from Arizona. The complaint states that the Proud Boys from that state chose to wear the color orange so they could easily identify each other that day. A photograph included in the complaint purports to show Jackson and a group of people who identified as Proud Boys marching toward the Capitol, and a video shows Jackson walking with a group toward the Capitol “led by Proud Boys organizer Joe Biggs.” Capitol CCTV footage later showed Jackson inside the building where he appeared to be live-streaming from his phone.

When FBI agents interviewed Jackson at his home in March, he admitted to entering the Capitol but denied associating with the Proud Boys before Jan. 6. The complaint, however, stated that “evidence” found on social media accounts connected to Jackson “contradicts that claim.”