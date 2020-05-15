Protesting Trump Supporters ‘Berate’ and ‘Practically Chase’ TV Reporter

Mean-spirited, Trump-supporting reopen protestors took out their frustrations on a local reporter who was covering their rally.

Kevin Vesey, a TV reporter for News 12 Long Island, withstood verbal barbs and was “practically chased” by several angry rally-goers during a Thursday protest in the Commack area of Long Island, N.Y.

Vesey first shared a portion of a video on Twitter that showed him being consistently harassed by protesters yelling, “You shouldn’t be here,” and “You are the enemy of the people.”

Vesey wrote about how vehement the protesters were and that he was only doing his job: “The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today.”

The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today.

Later the local reporter shared the segment that aired on News 12 Long Island and described the experience as unforgettable.

“I’ll probably never forget what happened today. I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic. All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story,” Vesey wrote.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story.

The protesters were there to send a message about their displeasure with the safety policies put into place by the state due to the coronavirus. But if they truly want their reopen message to be heard, you’d think some media coverage would be welcome. The reason to rally or protest, one would think, is to draw enough attention that would then exert pressure on local officials to make changes. But that does not appear to be their aim, and their distrust of the media seems to be so entrenched that they don’t take that into consideration. Instead, they resort to what their leader has mastered — simply airing grievances.

Reopen protests have replaced President Trump’s rallies. Sure, the crowds are smaller than those who once attended Trump’s over-the-top extravaganzas, but that’s to be expected without an appearance from the Dear Leader. For now, commiserating in their shared victimhood seems to be enough motivation for the president’s supporters. Even when tens of thousands of their neighbors have died from the disease.