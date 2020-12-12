MAGA Protesters Chant ‘Destroy the GOP’ at Pro-Trump Rally

Protesters, mostly maskless, gathered in D.C. from across the country this weekend to show their support for President Trump and express their refusal to accept the 2020 presidential election results. At one point, the crowd chanted “Destroy the GOP!” to express their anger with the party for failing to keep Trump in the White House. The rally was held just one day after the Supreme Court delivered a likely fatal blow to Trump’s hopes of remaining in power.

Nick Fuentes speaks to a crowd of Trump supporters and gets them chanting “destroy the GOP!” for failing to protect Trump from not getting a second term. pic.twitter.com/AUAqU402Dz — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 12, 2020

According to the Washington Post, thousands of protesters were in the D.C. streets for the “Stop the Steal” event on Saturday, but not nearly as many as the pro-Trump protest one month ago.

A motley crew of pro-Trump figures was in attendance, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones; Trump’s disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who was pardoned by Trump; and former Trump foreign policy adviser Sebastian Gorka. The president even flew over the gathered crowd in Marine One en route to a football game at West Point.

President @realDonaldTrump flies over Freedom Plaza in Marine One, before heading north to West Point for the #ArmyNavyGame. THANK YOU, PATRIOTS❤️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/cczbTXBSN4 — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) December 12, 2020

In his speech, Flynn tried desperately to keep hope alive that the president would somehow manage to overturn the democratically chosen President-elect Biden, despite the fact that thus far every one of his attempts has been thwarted. The speech was Flynn’s first public remarks since Trump pardoned him in late November.

“Don’t get bent out of shape… There are still avenues,” Flynn said, adding, “We’re fighting with faith, and we’re fighting with courage.”

He continued, “The courts aren’t going to decide who the next president of the United States is going to be. We the people decide.”

Flynn’s sister also attended and gave a hilarious rendition of “God Bless America” by forgetting the song’s basic lyrics.

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Michael Flynn’s sister epically botch God Bless America at a seditious cult rally, here you go. https://t.co/MWYCN8isky — Tim Miller (@Timodc) December 12, 2020

Even minor MAGA celebrity Mike Lindell, AKA the My Pillow guy, tried to inject hope into the crowd. “Last night, about two in the morning, I got a text from [Trump lawyer] Sidney Powell’s team, and the Texas lawsuit [rejected by the Supreme Court] had nothing to do with what she’s been working hard on,” he said. “And she filed her lawsuits with the Supreme Court for Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona… I have seen it, the fraud is 100 percent, and Donald Trump will be our president for four more years!”

But Jones delivered a less hopeful message. “The system is publicly stealing this election from the biggest landslide and the biggest political realignment since 1776,” Jones screamed to cheers from the crowd.

“The system is publicly stealing this election from the biggest landslide and the biggest political realignment since 1776” – #AlexJones pic.twitter.com/AKxBwWUz7D — National File (@NationalFile) December 12, 2020

Also in attendance were members of the hate group Proud Boys, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as “anti-Muslim and misogynistic.” And Enrique Tarrio, the group’s leader, even posted on Parler a photo of the White House, claiming that he was invited there. The White House, however, claims that Tarrio only attended a public tour. As White House spokesman Judd Deere told The Daily Beast, “He was on a public WH Christmas tour. He did not have a meeting with the President nor did the WH invite him.”

Here’s a Parler post from Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio pic.twitter.com/1yaRcnwSog — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 12, 2020

Despite these protesters’ efforts, the Electoral College is still scheduled to vote on Monday, and the vote will make Biden’s victory official.