Protester Storms Stage, Grabs Mic From Kamala Harris at Event

An interview of Kamala Harris at the MoveOn “Big Ideas Forum” was interrupted by a protester who jumped onstage and wrested the microphone from Harris before being removed.

While Harris was discussing, of all things, the gender pay gap, the male animal rights protester, Aidan Cook, stormed the stage and grabbed the mic out of Harris’s hand. (Not a good look, bro.) Before security could reach the stage, Karine Jean-Pierre, MoveOn’s Chief Public Affairs Officer, bravely put herself between Harris and Cook.

“I’m asking for your attention for a much bigger idea than…” Cook said into the microphone before it was taken from him. Event staff along with Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, eventually removed Cook from the stage.

At the #BigIdeas @MoveOn festival moments ago — @KamalaHarris was on stage answering questions when a man jumped on stage and grabbed her microphone. The senator came back out on stage to finish her speech about #EqualPay. pic.twitter.com/TtHLYSDUta — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 1, 2019

Cook was not arrested or charged with a crime. He spoke with Politico afterward and explained his reasoning, saying, he wants to draw attention to animal rights and climate change. Cook and other animal rights activists with Direct Action Everywhere also interrupted a Bernie Sanders campaign event in 2016.

When the Guardian’s Lois Beckett asked whether Cook “had considered the optics of literally taking the microphone away from women of color,” he responded by saying, “I did. I tried to show my profound respect for each of the people onstage.” Sorry, dude, but no. You, a white male, can’t say you’re showing respect when you are literally stealing the microphone from a woman of color who is talking about gender discrimination to mansplain animal rights to her.

After Cook was removed, Harris calmly came back onto the stage and reassured the crowd, saying, “It’s all good. It’s all good. Don’t worry.” She then turned to the moderator and said, “You had a question I want to answer.”

Emhoff, Harris’s husband, tweeted after the event, thanking supporters and telling them, “We are good. I love @KamalaHarris and would do anything for her.”