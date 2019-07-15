×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next RS Charts: J. Cole's Dreamville Comp Debuts Atop Top 200 Album Chart Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Progressive Lawmakers’ Answer to Trump’s Racism: Impeachment

“We don’t leave the things that we love and when we love this country,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “what that means is that we propose the solutions to fix it”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
US Representatives Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks as, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (D-MN)(L), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) (2R), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a press conference, to address remarks made by US President Donald Trump earlier in the day, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on July 15, 2019. - President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on four progressive Democratic congresswomen, saying if they're not happy in the United States "they can leave." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks as, Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a press conference to address remarks made by President Trump earlier in the day.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has spent the past two days hurling racist attacks against a group of congresswomen of color who have criticized his immigration policy. He’s suggested they go back to the countries “from which they came,” and accused them of hating the United States “with a passion.” He punctuated nearly 36 hours of racist tweets with a racist press conference on the White House, where he continued to suggest the four Democratically elected U.S. lawmakers were somehow un-American.

On Monday afternoon, the lawmakers had an answer for Trump: Go get impeached.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) held their own news conference Monday to declare the president unfit for the office and call on Congress to relieve him of it.

Related

President Donald Trump speaks during a Made in America showcase on the South Lawn of the White House in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 15 Jul 2019
Trump Turns Made in America Showcase into Racism Showcase
If Republicans Don't Share Trump's Racism, They Should Probably Let Us Know

“I have not made impeachment central to my election or my tenure,” said Omar. “But since the day that I was elected, I’ve said to people it is not if he will be impeached, but when. It is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our Constitution. It is time for us to impeach this president.”

Tlaib — who famously yelled, “We’re going to impeach this motherfucker” the night she was sworn into Congress — agreed. She said that if she is to fight against the corruption in the government as those who elected her last November intended, it “means supporting an impeachment inquiry of this president and his actions,” adding that “many members of Congress have called for his impeachment because of his utter disregard and disrespect of the United States Constitution.”

“I urge House leadership, many of my colleagues, to impeach this lawless president today,” she concluded.

Though Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley have both called for Trump’s impeachment, they did not do so explicitly on Monday, instead maintaining that they will remain resolute in the face of the president’s attacks. “Despite the occupant of the White House’s attempts to marginalize us and to silence us, please know that we are more than four people,” Pressley said. “We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind. Our squad is big.”

Ocasio-Cortez told an emotional story about how when she was a girl her father took her to the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial, pointed her toward the Capitol, and told her that “all of this belongs to us.”

“The first note I want to tell children across this country,” she continued, “is that no matter what this president says, this country belongs to you and it belongs to everyone. Today that very notion was challenged. This weekend that very notion was challenged.”

“We don’t leave the things that we love and when we love this country, what that means is that we propose the solutions to fix it,” she added.

Around the same time the congresswomen were speaking, Trump unleashed another string of tweets attacking them, asserting again they “HATE our Country” and that “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

He capped off the tirade with a familiar refrain: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad