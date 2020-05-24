 A 'Profile in Courage,' National Security Advisor Praises Trump - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
Read Next Amazon Prime Day 2020 Postponed to the Fall? Here's How to Still Score a Deal Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

A ‘Profile in Courage,’ National Security Advisor Praises Trump’s Virus Leadership

Imposing the China travel ban “was a profile in courage. And it was something that the president was criticized for by his political opponents and by many in the media,” O’Brien said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
A ‘Profile in Courage,’ National Security Advisor Praises Trump

NBC's News' Chuck Todd and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

NBCNews/Screencap

While the U.S. coronavirus death toll moves closer to 100,000 and President Trump played golf for a second consecutive day, his national security advisor heaped praise on the president saying Trump’s move to limit travel from China this winter “was a profile in courage.”

Sunday morning on Meet the Press, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien gave the president credit for acting on his advice to “immediately impose a travel ban on China” in late January. O’Brien said he told Trump that the move was needed because the coronavirus was a “significant national security threat.”

After host Chuck Todd showed video clips from this year where Trump completely contradicts his current blame China stance, voicing his approval of China President Xi Jinping’s handling of the virus, Todd pointed out that as late as March 14 the president said that the virus “was no one’s fault.” In response, O’Brien didn’t just defend Trump, he heaped over-the-top praise on the president for moving ahead with a limited travel ban.

“I think the thing we have to focus on with the virus and what the president did is for the first time in the Oval Office briefing on the 28th of January when I raised with the president that this was a significant national security threat, he immediately, against the advice of many of his other advisers, he immediately imposed a travel ban on China on the 30th, two days later,” O’Brien said.

Related

Trump Golfs While More Americans Die
Trump Golfs While More Americans Die
Half of Fox News Viewers Believe Bill Gates Wants to Use Virus Vaccines to Track You, New Poll Says

Related

Big Lebowski
10 Best Stoner Movies of All Time
Rob Sheffield's St. Patrick's Day Playlist

“It was a profile in courage. And it was something that he was criticized for by his political opponents and by many in the media,” O’Brien continued. “That saved countless lives. I think that’s the thing that we have to focus on with China.”

The national security advisor went on to place the blame entirely on China for allowing travel to Europe that then led to infected people coming to the U.S. But he did not acknowledge the lack of foresight of Trump’s own administration regarding that rather simple calculation. And, according to the New York Times, nearly 40,000 people have traveled to the U.S. directly from China since Trump’s imposed ban. Additionally, by the time the president imposed travel limitations, the virus was already here in the United States.

O’Brien’s “profile in courage” tout stems from, as he said, the fact that Trump imposed the travel ban “against the advice of many of his other advisers” and that the president “was criticized” by “his political opponents and by many in the media.”

That’s a pretty low bar for the use of the word courage.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: coronavirus, Donald Trump, Robert O’Brien

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1339: Andrew Cuomo Takes Charge
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.