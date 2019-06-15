×
Our ‘Space Force’ President Does Not Believe in UFOs?

“Have you been briefed on that?” Trump was asked

During a wide-ranging interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos this week, portions of which have since gone viral, President Donald Trump was asked if he’d been briefed on recent reports where Navy pilots have claimed to see unidentified flying objects.

“I’ve seen, and I’ve read, and I’ve heard. And I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly,” Trump said.

Trump seems rational on the topic. He’s skeptical, but wants to leave it up to professionals to sort this out, saying, “Well, I think my great pilots would know. Our great pilots would know.” Trump continued, “They see things a little bit different from the past. So we’re going to see. We’re watching.”

It’s uniquely reassuring that Trump didn’t have a response that was in some way connected to an Alex Jones-type talking point on the topic. Anything resembling normalcy stands out with this administration.

