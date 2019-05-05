Secretary of State Laughably Claims Trump Ran Out of Time in Putin Call to Talk Election Meddling

Another day, another ridiculous excuse passed along by surrogates and White House officials to the public in order to disguise President Trump’s irresponsible, or more likely, flat out corrupt behavior when it comes to Russia’s actions during the 2016 presidential election or the coming 2020 campaign.

On Sunday, in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “confused” with host Chris Wallace’s line of questioning regarding Trump’s lack of any mention of election interference when he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone for over an hour on Friday.

“In the President’s conversation with Vladimir Putin, he doesn’t even mention [election] meddling in 2020. And the question i’m asking, I think it’s a legitimate one, a lot of people are asking sir, is why not?” Wallace asked.

Pompeo started his answer by defending the president with a compromise that was laughably far-fetched, especially when you consider the length of time Trump and Putin spoke. “I talk to leaders all the time. We cover a broad range of subjects,” Pompeo said. “Sometimes, conversations just aren’t long enough to include every issue.”

During the interview Wallace treated Pompeo with kid gloves and still the secretary of state was annoyed with the host being “fixated on something that Robert Mueller wrote down,” Pompeo complained.

So, are we to believe that Trump did not bring up the topic of Russian interference with American elections because he ran out of time? Or is it something that should be ignored by the President and the media because it was just “something that Robert Mueller wrote down?