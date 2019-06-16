Secretary of State Makes Light of Foreign Interference, Calling it ‘Washington Silliness’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not like the line of questioning from Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace about President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding accepting information from a foreign government about a political foe.

Pompeo seemed annoyed and dismissive as soon as Wallace broached the viral topic, asking Pompeo: “Is accepting oppo research from a foreign government right or wrong?”

Pompeo snipped: “Chris, you asked me not to call any of your questions today ridiculous. You came really close right there.”

On Fox News Sunday, Mike Pompeo nearly blows a gasket when Chris Wallace asks him very straightforward questions regarding Trump's comments about how he wouldn't contact the FBI if he's offered dirt on a 2020 opponent by a foreign government. pic.twitter.com/HgpyFDgBG5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2019

What was ridiculous about the question is anyone’s guess. But what became clear, as Pompeo continued, was his plan to give a full-throated defense of the president by minimizing a series issue.

After showing the secretary video clips from the president’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and a back-and-forth about what the president meant as opposed to what he actually said, a seemingly peeved Pompeo said, “I came on to talk about foreign policy and I think [this is] the third time you’ve asked me about a Washington piece of silliness.”

Well, that response was a perfect example of when nonsensical meets absurd. It would seem that this topic falls under the purview of foreign policy, and to claim this qualifies as a “Washington piece of silliness” is, in and of itself, a silly thing to say.