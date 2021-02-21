Whopping 46 Percent of Republicans Would Disown GOP for the Trump Party, Poll Says

The Grand Old Party ain’t grand enough to keep devoted Trump fans from abandoning the party if the former president creates his own.

In a new Suffolk University–USA Today poll of Trump voters released on Sunday, nearly half — 46 percent to 27 percent — say they’d ditch the GOP for another if the twice impeached Trump were at the helm.

Also, over 50 percent of respondents said the GOP should be “more loyal to Trump.” And 58 percent believe the lie that the January 6th attack on the Capitol was “mostly an antifa-inspired attack that only involved a few Trump supporters.”

The insurrection “looked horrendous, but how are we to know who was actually taking part? You could have somebody planted there from the left … pretending to be a real Trump supporter,” one respondent told pollsters.

An astounding 73 percent say President Biden’s election win is not legitimate. This perhaps shouldn’t be surprising considering major news networks keep inviting prominent Republicans onto their airwaves to spread Trump’s election lies.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando next weekend where, coincidentally, his speech will focus on “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” according to the New York Post.

While some conservatives and donors are looking for the Republican party to distance itself from Trump, poll results like this leave the viability of such a move in question. However, even with Trump’s approval rating among Republican voters hovering around 80 percent, some in the party still think it’s a winning strategy to move away from the former president.

“The GOP must focus on nominating candidates that can win in the fall of 2022 and stop the Trump litmus test,” political strategist Scott Reed told The Guardian.