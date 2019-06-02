Poll: Support for Impeaching President Trump Is Climbing

The percentage of Americans who support impeaching President Trump has risen over the last month, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. However, a majority are still not in favor of removing the President from office.

Support for impeachment rose from 37 percent in April to 41 percent now, according to the poll conducted between May 28 and May 31. While 54 percent of Americans say Trump should not be impeached, that number has fallen five points from 59 percent since April.

Democrats in favor of removing Trump from office spiked seven points from 69 percent to 76 percent, accounting for most of the overall rise in support for impeachment.

Likely the most surprising find in the poll came from Republicans. When asked if Democrats have overreached with investigating Trump, 76 percent said yes, a drop of eight percentage points since last month

The poll showed no change in the President’s overall approval rating with 43 percent approving and 52 percent disapproving. However, if the wide majority of Americans who want special counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly before Congress, 67 percent, get their way, it will be interesting to see where Trump’s approval rating will go from there.