×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Hear Flaming Lips, Mick Jones Sing New Psychedelic Lullaby 'Giant Baby' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Poll: Pro-Choice Support Increases as States Pass Strict Abortion Laws

Americans’ support of abortion rights has increased over the past year

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

An activist seen holding a placard that says My body My Choice during a protest.

Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

Americans are seemingly pushing back against a recent trend that has seen multiple states pass more restrictive abortion laws.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday, 58 percent of Americans said, “abortion should be legal in most or all cases.” That is an increase of 8 percent from a similar poll conducted just last year.

The results show a boost from registered Democrats, with 81 percent supporting abortion “in most cases,” while 55 percent of Republicans say the procedure should be illegal “in most cases.”

Eighty percent of Americans support abortion in cases of rape or incest and seem to disagree with the restrictive laws passed this year in Republican-controlled states like Alabama and Georgia.

Related

Pro-abortion rights activists protest at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 21 May 2019. Nationwide protests have activists calling for reproductive freedom and a halt to new laws limiting abortion services.Activsts protest at the US Supreme Court in response to Alabama, Georgia and Missouri passing extreme anti abortion laws, Washington, USA - 21 May 2019
Georgia D.A. Says He Would Prosecute Women Who Get Abortions
Ani DiFranco Fights for Reproductive Freedom in 'Play God' Video

Eighty-five of Americans support “abortion when the mother’s life is in danger and 59% said abortion should be legal when there is evidence that the baby is physically or mentally impaired,” according to Reuters.

The poll also found that only 9 percent of registered Republicans and 11 percent of registered Democrats want a presidential candidate who would make abortion a primary focus of their campaigns.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad