Poll: Pro-Choice Support Increases as States Pass Strict Abortion Laws

Americans are seemingly pushing back against a recent trend that has seen multiple states pass more restrictive abortion laws.

According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday, 58 percent of Americans said, “abortion should be legal in most or all cases.” That is an increase of 8 percent from a similar poll conducted just last year.

The results show a boost from registered Democrats, with 81 percent supporting abortion “in most cases,” while 55 percent of Republicans say the procedure should be illegal “in most cases.”

Eighty percent of Americans support abortion in cases of rape or incest and seem to disagree with the restrictive laws passed this year in Republican-controlled states like Alabama and Georgia.

Eighty-five of Americans support “abortion when the mother’s life is in danger and 59% said abortion should be legal when there is evidence that the baby is physically or mentally impaired,” according to Reuters.

The poll also found that only 9 percent of registered Republicans and 11 percent of registered Democrats want a presidential candidate who would make abortion a primary focus of their campaigns.