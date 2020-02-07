 Poll: New Hampshire Democrats Prefer Death by Meteor Over Trump Win - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Koffee Makes History With Grammy Win, Signs With RCA Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Large Majority of New Hampshire Democrats Prefer Death by Meteor Than to See Trump Win Again

Sixty-four percent of those polled chose ‘a giant meteor strikes the earth, extinguishing all human life’ over the president’s re-election

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Poll: New Hampshire Democrats Prefer Death by Meteor Over Trump Win

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House.

Shutterstock

Sixty-four percent of New Hampshire Democratic voters would rather see “a giant meteor strike the Earth, extinguishing all human life” than see President Trump re-elected, according to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

Somewhat surprisingly, 28 percent of conservatives joined the majority of Democrats on wiping out all of mankind rather than dealing with another four years of Trump. And to no one’s surprise, 68 percent of women polled, more than any other group, would welcome a fireball of death over the president remaining in the White House.

The same poll in 2016 asked a similar question, but of young people, and just about the general-election candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Fifty-three percent of people between the ages of 18 and 35 said they’d rather have a giant meteor destroy the Earth than see either win the presidency.

But this election season, young people, 54 percent, have something in common with older voters, 65 percent, in rooting for sweet death rather than having to deal with a victorious Trump.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.