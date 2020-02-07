Large Majority of New Hampshire Democrats Prefer Death by Meteor Than to See Trump Win Again

Sixty-four percent of New Hampshire Democratic voters would rather see “a giant meteor strike the Earth, extinguishing all human life” than see President Trump re-elected, according to a new poll from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

Somewhat surprisingly, 28 percent of conservatives joined the majority of Democrats on wiping out all of mankind rather than dealing with another four years of Trump. And to no one’s surprise, 68 percent of women polled, more than any other group, would welcome a fireball of death over the president remaining in the White House.

UMass Lowell poll: 62% of New Hampshire Democrats would rather see a giant meteor strike the earth and extinguish all human life than see President Trump get re-elected. pic.twitter.com/YAoXyP1I1Q — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 7, 2020

The same poll in 2016 asked a similar question, but of young people, and just about the general-election candidates, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Fifty-three percent of people between the ages of 18 and 35 said they’d rather have a giant meteor destroy the Earth than see either win the presidency.

But this election season, young people, 54 percent, have something in common with older voters, 65 percent, in rooting for sweet death rather than having to deal with a victorious Trump.