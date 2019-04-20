Poll: Mueller Report Sinks Trump’s Approval Rating To New 2019 Low

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken a hit since the redacted Mueller report was released to the public on Thursday morning. According to a new poll by Reuters/Ipsos, Trump’s approval rating now stands at 37 percent, a 2019 low.

The poll, which saw a three point drop from a similar poll taken just five days earlier, which showed the president with a 40 percent approval rating, was conducted Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, after U.S. Attorney General William Barr went out of his way to put the best face he could on Mueller’s report.

Fifty percent of the adults polled said they believe that President Trump tried to stop the Mueller investigation. And fifty percent said they think Trump or someone from his campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

When asked if the Mueller report has changed their minds, 68 percent said they were more likely to believe that President Trump or someone close to him broke the law. That’s up from 49 percent in March.

So, with an unprecedented whirlwind of a week and his poll numbers tanking, Trump is hard at work trying to win back any public sentiment he’s lost by taking to Twitter early this morning and spewing nonsense:

Despite the fact that the Mueller Report should not have been authorized in the first place & was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including highly conflicted Bob Mueller himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2019

And of course, by hitting the links.