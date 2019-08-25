×
Poll: 70 Percent of Americans Feel Angry at Political System That Favors Insiders With Money and Power

Will an angry electorate bring about change?

According to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday, Americans are just as angry with the nation’s political and financial establishment as they were before Trump was elected.

Seventy percent of Americans told pollsters that they feel angry “because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power, like those on Wall Street or in Washington.”

That number overall has barely budged since October 2015. However, Republicans are less angry than Democrats. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans said they are angry, compared to 39 percent expressing anger in 2015. Fifty-four percent of Democrats expressed anger now, but in 2015 only 44 percent said so.

Women under 50, Hispanics, and African Americans saw the biggest increases. For women, the poll registered a 10 percent spike, while Hispanics rose by 11 points and African Americans ticked up five percentage points.

“The question that decides the 2020 election may no longer be ‘Are you better or worse off than you were four years ago?’ but instead ‘Are you as angry as you were four years ago?’ And if that’s the question, the answer is a deafening yes,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates told NBC News.

