Politicians React to El Paso Shooting

On Saturday, at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, a gunman killed at least 20 people, according to Governor Greg Abbott. Dozens more were injured and the number of fatalities could rise. According to police, one suspect is in custody.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic presidential contenders reacted to the shooting on Twitter:

“It is on every single one of us to make this right”: Beto O’Rourke holds back tears while reacting to the news of a deadly shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. https://t.co/dHy6owZVw0 pic.twitter.com/XD1361DAeM — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2019

My heart breaks for the people of El Paso. Enough is enough. We must find a way to come together as a country to end this epidemic. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) August 3, 2019

Heartbroken to hear the news from El Paso. Our thoughts are with those impacted by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America. How many lives must be cut short? How many communities must be torn apart? It’s past time we take action and end our gun violence epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2019

Enough. We need to end this national nightmare. Praying for everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy, and for our country to find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage. https://t.co/vqTMSlbR8j — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 3, 2019

I’m devastated for El Paso and the families whose lives were forever changed today. But it’s not enough for our hearts to go out to them — our laws fail them and their families. No more. We need action, and we need it now. — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) August 3, 2019

My grandmother used to take me to Cielo Vista Mall. Now it’s one more mass shooting scene. How many more must grieve before we act? #ElPaso — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

My heart is with the people of El Paso today as they cope with a devastating mass shooting—the scope of which we are still learning. This attack is a tragic reminder of our government’s failure to do its most basic duty: to protect American lives. We need gun reform now. https://t.co/z0JTng4kVa — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 3, 2019

Horrific. Innocent civilians gunned down by assault weapons in El Paso. Gun violence is an epidemic in our country—one that doesn’t discriminate. And it’s one that won’t end until we beat back the gun lobby and win stronger, smarter gun laws. We’re praying for El Paso tonight. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 3, 2019

Today’s tragedy in El Paso is heartbreaking for every American. Our prayers go out to the residents of El Paso and all those who have been affected by this horrific act of cowardice. As we all recognize, our thoughts and prayers are insufficient, we must demand action. (1/2) — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 3, 2019

Sending all of our love and strength to the people of El Paso during this terrible tragedy. Thank you to the brave first responders, putting their lives on the line to prevent more from being killed. We can and must come together to prevent these senseless shootings. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) August 3, 2019

Again, and again, and again, and again, and again…and nothing in response. This is domestic terrorism going unchecked and it’s complete madness. My heart is with El Paso and all the victims and their families. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 3, 2019

Last week it was Gilroy. Today it’s El Paso. How can our country tolerate this? My prayers are yet again with families who are grieving and my thanks are with the first responders, but that is not enough. We must act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 3, 2019

This has to stop. pic.twitter.com/gaRsGs2b8P — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) August 3, 2019

Truly heartbreaking news out of El Paso today. We must come together and summon the courage to say: no more. We cannot allow this to remain our new normal. Support @MomsDemand as they work to combat the scourge of gun violence in our country. https://t.co/IeRvdcoBui — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 3, 2019

My heart breaks for El Paso and those killed and injured by another mass shooting. This can’t keep happening. It just can’t. Every day Congress refuses to act and pass gun laws is a horrible omission of responsibility. This is a tragedy. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 3, 2019

This is the 3rd mass shooting this week in America. Will it take a daily mass shooting for America to act to reverse this disturbing trend? Inaction is complicity. — Wayne Messam (@WayneMessam) August 3, 2019

Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of El Paso. We cannot allow this to keep happening in America. Citizens don’t need guns to protect them from government—they need the government to step up and protect them from guns. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 3, 2019

Heart goes out to the people of El Paso and my friend Beto O’Rourke. https://t.co/HJOTyDY4oF — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 3, 2019

Everyone in America, myself included, is devastated by the news of this latest attack in El Paso. Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing. That has got to change. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 3, 2019

A tragedy in El Paso. Not just “another one” – for each is separately searing to loved ones. We must stop the violence. We must. American families are hurting. We all are hurting. This. Must. Stop. — Joe Sestak (@JoeSestak) August 3, 2019

Praying for El Paso. We need gun control NOW. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019

Prayers for the people of El Paso in this agonizing moment. And prayers for all the rest of us as well, that we might summon up the courage to remove this scourge from our midst. Let us pray and let us act. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 3, 2019

Oh no. My heart goes out to the families and individuals impacted by the El Paso shooting. We owe them and all Americans common sense gun safety laws. Other societies respond to senseless tragedies – we must do the same. We are better than this. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 3, 2019

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019