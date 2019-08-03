×
Politicians React to El Paso Shooting

Quickly after news broke of the events in Texas, the president and others expressed their thoughts on Twitter

Ambulances in a WalMart parking lot

Ambulances stage in the parking near the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, where several people were killed.

Rudy Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock

On Saturday, at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, a gunman killed at least 20 people, according to Governor Greg Abbott. Dozens more were injured and the number of fatalities could rise. According to police, one suspect is in custody. 

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic presidential contenders reacted to the shooting on Twitter:

