Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next FCC Report: America Still Fears Cursing, Nipples, Kanye West on 'SNL' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

What We Know So Far About the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

At least 11 people died in attack called an “an anti-Semitic crime” by the president

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
An ambulance arrives at the Tree of Life Synagogue

On Saturday, as worshipers were gathering at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, a gunman opened fire and killed multiple people.

Gene J Puskar/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Saturday morning, as worshipers were gathering at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh for Shabbat services, a gunman opened fire and killed at least 11 people, the Associated Press reported. The shooter surrendered at the scene to police after a short standoff and was arrested.

“I will emphasize at this time that there appears to be no active threat to the community. We believe the subject that is responsible for this has been taken into custody,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said during a news conference.

“It’s a very horrific crime scene,” Hissrich added. “It’s one of the worst that I’ve seen, and I’ve been on some plane crashes. It’s very bad.”

The suspect has been identified as Robert Bowers. Law enforcement stated that Bowers shouted “All Jews must die!” while he was shooting, CBS News reported. Bowers’s posts on the social media website Gab, a site popular with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, show numerous anti-Semitic comments, including conspiracy theories and Holocaust denials. One quote read: “jews are the children of satan.”

Bowers was also critical of President Donald Trump, writing on Gab days before the shooting that, “Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist. There is no #MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation.” Bowers also denied voting for Trump, saying, “For the record, I did not vote for him nor have I owned, worn or even touched a maga hat.”

His account has since been deactivated, Gab announced while disavowing and condemning Bowers’s actions.

Bowers also ranted about HIAS, a Jewish organization that assists refugees, mere hours before his deadly rampage, writing on Gab, “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

HIAS issued a statement, saying in part, “There are no words to express how devastated we are by the events in Pittsburgh this morning… As we try to process this horrifying tragedy, we pray that the American Jewish community and the country can find healing.”

Trump responded to the shooting, which he called “anti-Semitic” by saying, “If there was an armed guard inside of the temple, they would have been able to stop him. Maybe there would have been nobody killed except for him, frankly.”

“We’re learning a lot about it. It looks definitely like it’s an anti-Semitic crime,” the president added, “And that is something you wouldn’t believe could still be going on,” Trump said. “It would seem to be an anti-Semitic crime.” CNN White House reporter Sarah Westwood tweeted that Trump told reporters he is considering cancelling a rally in Illinois scheduled for Saturday night, but the president instead opted to remain on his campaign schedule.

Vice President Mike Pence also responded to the shooting by saying, “There is no place in America for violence or anti-Semitism.” He characterized the incident as “not just criminal, it was evil” and called it “an attack on innocent Americans and an assault on our freedom of religion.”

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum also issued a statement condemning the attack and expressing sympathy to the victims and their families. “The Museum reminds all Americans of the dangers of unchecked hatred and antisemitism which must be confronted wherever they appear and calls on all Americans to actively work to promote social solidarity and respect the dignity of all individuals,” the statement said.

Because the act has been declared a hate crime in accordance with federal law, the FBI is now leading the investigation into the incident.

Related

A New York City police officers packs up gear as he clears the scene after a report of a possible suspicious package was called in at the Time Warner Center, in New York, Oct 26, 2018.
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Pipe Bombs Addressed to Democrats
How to Destroy an AR-15

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

In This Article: Anti-Semitism, Terrorist attacks

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad