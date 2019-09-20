 ‘We’re Running Out of Time’: Images of the Global Climate Strike – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Politics Politics News

‘We’re Running Out of Time’: Images of the Global Climate Strike

Protesters walked out of school and work in cities around the globe on Friday to demand action on the climate crisis

By
Tessa Stuart

Politics Staff Writer

Photo: Brook Mitchell
Around a thousand protesters march to demand action on climate change, in the streets of downtown Nairobi, Kenya . Protesters around the world joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York Climate Protests, Nairobi, Kenya - 20 Sep 2019
The large crowd gattjered for speeches in Millbank - A general strike for Climate Justice, attended by school children, students and adults, is organised by Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace, Save the Earth and other groups campaigning for the environment. They are again highlighting the climate emergency, with time running out to save the planet from a climate disaster. This is part of the ongoing ER and other protests to demand action by the UK Government on the 'climate crisis'. The action is part of an international co-ordinated protest. Golbal Strike for Climate Change, London, UK - 20 Sep 2019
An activist holds a placard at a street protest in Dharmsala, India, . The protestors gathered in response to a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action to guard against climate change began ahead a U.N. summit in New York Climate Protests, Dharmsala, India - 20 Sep 2019
Thousands of climate protesters crowd Jungfernstieg in the center of Hamburg, northern Germany, during the "Fridays for Future" demonstration for climate on September 20, 2019, part of a global climate action day. (Photo by Axel Heimken / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP/Getty Images)

A little more than a year after 16-year-old Greta Thunberg began her lone school strike outside Swedish parliament, protesters poured into the streets of cities all over the globe on Friday to emphasize the urgency of acting to address the climate crisis. The strikes are timed to send a message to world leaders who are scheduled to meet in New York on Monday for the United Nations Climate Summit. The strike is anticipated to be the largest global action on climate in the planet’s history. Thunberg, who sailed to the U.S. earlier this month, is leading the New York strike.  

Images have been pouring out of social media showing massive crowds, from Paris to Islamabad, Dublin to Boston, New York to Cape Town:

  

