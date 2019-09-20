‘We’re Running Out of Time’: Images of the Global Climate Strike

A little more than a year after 16-year-old Greta Thunberg began her lone school strike outside Swedish parliament, protesters poured into the streets of cities all over the globe on Friday to emphasize the urgency of acting to address the climate crisis. The strikes are timed to send a message to world leaders who are scheduled to meet in New York on Monday for the United Nations Climate Summit. The strike is anticipated to be the largest global action on climate in the planet’s history. Thunberg, who sailed to the U.S. earlier this month, is leading the New York strike.

Images have been pouring out of social media showing massive crowds, from Paris to Islamabad, Dublin to Boston, New York to Cape Town:

NYCs massive #ClimateStrike march has begun, from Foley Sq down Centre St to Chambers St across to Broadway… and down to the Battery! Thank you @ClimateCrisis and everyone else marching! pic.twitter.com/WUpeRP0ZQS — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) September 20, 2019

Like the sea we rise!

Liebes Klimakabinett, ihr habt euch mit den falschen angelegt…#AlleFuersKlima #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/RW5jn9RnWf — Fridays for Future Freiburg (@F4F_Freiburg) September 20, 2019

At Geelong City Hall for the #ClimateStrike . Huge turnout pic.twitter.com/AA5Pbdo151 — Asher Moses (@ashermoses) September 20, 2019