Peter Navarro Charged With Contempt of Congress for Skirting Jan. 6 Committee

Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, has been charged with contempt of Congress.

The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to refer Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. Navarro claimed executive privilege precluded him from testifying, noting his time working in the White House. “They’re not fooling anybody,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said. “They are obligated to comply with our investigation. They have refused to do so. And that’s a crime.”

Navarro filed a lawsuit against the committee earlier this week, alleging that the committee is abusing its power and that he shouldn’t have to comply. Navarro writes in the suit that he will “lead the charge” if he’s “not dead or in prison” to subpoena Democratic leaders if Republicans win the 2024 election. He discussed the filing during a heated interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Thursday.

“You bet your ass I will lead the charge,” he told Melber before listing several Democrats he plans to go after. “We’ll start with the impeachment of Biden,” he said, citing the president’s handling Ukraine and the U.S.-Mexico border. “We’ll subpoena his senior staff.”

Navarro then claimed that George Washington would be on his side in his lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee.

Navarro has long been open, often shockingly so, about his role in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He published a memoir last year and has done several interviews detailing the “Green Bay Sweep” plan he says he concocted with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. (Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress last November).

Navarro’s “Green Bay Sweep” plan sought to keep Trump in office by having Vice President Mike Pence delay the certification of the Electoral College so that Congress and state legislatures would have more time to pursue fraud allegations. “My premise — which is fact — is that President Trump wanted only peace and calm so that we could meticulously implement the Green Bay Packers Sweep play, and thereby remand the votes to the back to the states, and in all likelihood, then move the election into the House of Representatives, because of the substantial fraud that was visible,” he told Rolling Stone in January.

Navarro revealed in his lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee earlier this week that he has also received a subpoena from the Justice Department, which is conducting its own investigation into the attack on the Capitol. The subpoena asked Navarro to provide material pertaining to Jan. 6, including “any communications” he had with the former president.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.