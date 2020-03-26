‘RS Interview: Special Edition’ With Pete Buttigieg

Rolling Stone launches its latest new video series today, titled “RS Interview: Special Edition.” Episodes will feature in-depth conversations with notable people in entertainment, politics, and other fields. The first episode features Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in conversation with Rolling Stone senior writer Stephen Rodrick.

Buttigieg, speaking from his home office in South Bend, elaborates on the “crisis of belonging” during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how President Trump has handled the pandemic. The former Democratic presidential candidate, who ended his campaign at the beginning of March, believes that in fighting the coronavirus crisis we can learn what we are capable of doing in a time of disaster.

“You’re used to being needed in a certain way that involves showing up somewhere,” Buttigieg says. “And now you’re needed in a shockingly different way, which is to sit tight. And yet, from wherever you are, you have a telephone, you’ve got the ability to bring joy into people’s lives, you’ve got the ability to spread good information and combat misinformation, and you’ve got the ability to build yourself up, too.”

Buttigieg encourages the people watching that disasters have the capability to bring out the best in one another: “Any disaster is a time to look in on neighbors. It’s just at this time we can’t always be physical,” he explains. “Don’t underestimate the difference you can make. Whether it’s through some form of service, or just creatively, or just reaching out to those you love.”

